Babcock Ranch health facility powered by users’ workouts

The Healthy Life Center at Babcock Ranch is where health, technology and sustainability meet.

“So far it’s everything I’ve kind of been interested in being apart of,” said Richard Kinely, one of the first homeowners to move into Babcock Ranch.

Kinely is also one of the first members at the town’s health and wellness center. He says the new solar city is a lifestyle.

“My goal moving here was to kind of get the whole enchilada. A sustainable guilt-free neighborhood to live in, a very comfortable home and to have a wellness center nearby,” Kinely said.

Lee Health’s Wellness Center fits in with the sustainable city’s mission.

While the town is powered by solar energy, the health facility is powered by energy users produce when they work out. The harder, you go, the more energy produced that goes back into the grid.

The state of the art equipment feature smart screens that can tell how much energy users produce.

But it’s more than just a gym.

Guests can come to the facility for physical therapy, and later this Summer, Lee Physician Group will open its first primary care clinic.

And you don’t have to become a member to enjoy everything the Healthy Life Center has to offer. The Health and Wellness Center is open to the public.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown