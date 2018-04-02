2 teens arrested in Cape Coral unlocked car burglaries

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with multiple burglaries to unlocked cars late Sunday night into early Monday morning near Northwest 19th Street, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Police investigated reports of car burglaries overnight near the 400 block of Northwest 19th Street, and obtained video surveillance of a suspect holding a handgun and entering unlocked cars.

The investigation later revealed probable cause for the juveniles’ arrest, and the handgun shown in surveillance video was also recovered, police said.

The two juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center following their arrest, police said. They face charges of armed burglary and theft with additional pending charges.

One of the juveniles was also suspected in a similar crime in Charlotte County, according to police.