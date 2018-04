1 killed in Hendry County motorcycle crash

One man is dead after flipping his motorcycle in Hendry County Sunday evening.

Around 10:00 p.m., 71-year-old Walter Lewis of Moore Haven, Florida lost control of his motorcycle in the grass median, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lewis was driving west on US 27 just east of SR 80. He died due to injuries from the crash, according to FHP.

No further information is immediately available.