Naples Zoo offers Easter festivities for SWFL families, animals

Southwest Florida families and furry friends alike can celebrate Easter Sunday at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens.

Families can meet the Easter bunny from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the zoo on 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road.

An Easter egg hunt will also take place at 11:30 a.m.

The animal exhibits within the zoo are also decorated for Easter.

Visit the zoo’s website for more information.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina