Flames spark in early morning Fort Myers structure fire

More than a dozen crews worked to extinguish the flames of a structure fire early Sunday morning on Youngquist Road, according to the Lee County Public Safety Active Incidents website.

The fire began around 2:20 a.m. at a structure on the 5600 block of Youngquist Road.

The circumstances leading up to the flames were unclear.

