FGCU’s Rivera sticking close to baseball through coaching

Nick Rivera is the most decorated slugger in FGCU’s program history. He’s also a record holder in seven categories, is a college graduate and two-time All-American.

“We call him All-American DOBO since he was an All-American back then,” said starting pitcher Mario Leon.

After capping off a career with FGCU in the 2017 Super Regionals, Rivera joined Dave Tollett’s coaching staff.

“It’s kinda crazy just thinking about last year, hitting home runs and driving guys in and being the vocal leader of this team,” Rivera said.

Rivera is in charge of team travel, coordinating scouting reports and film preparation. But his biggest contribution isn’t part of the official job description.

“If guys are banged up, if guys are hurt, I’m a guy they can come talk to and feel comfortable. Sometimes as a freshman it’s tough to go talk to your head coach,” Rivera said. “Some guys are intimated because they’re younger guys so they can come talk to me and I’m kinda that bridge.”

“He’s definitely like a liaison for us. It’s nice to know that you have somebody in the coaching staff that was there in your shoes just last year,” Leon added.

But NCAA regulations only allow four on-field coaches. So as the fifth guy, Rivera has to step back.

“I see something, I want to be able to help a guy…take him down to the cage and help but I can’t,” he said.

Rivera says he struggles with coaching restraints because he feels he was cut out for just that.

“I have a passion in giving back to the baseball community, so this is just something I want to do for the rest of my life,” Rivera said.

“You ask Nick for advice, he’s more than willing to help. More than willing to stay after practice, help, do whatever you need to do to get you on the field,” added outfielder Eli Lovell.

Maybe Rivera could someday take over for Tollett.

“That’s my biggest goal is to come back here one day and be the head coach and just make coach Tollett proud,” Rivera said.

“He bleeds blue and green and he loves this program,” added Tollett. “So I would like one day when I’m done, maybe to turn it over to someone who has played here.”

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Erica Brown