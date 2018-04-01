Bicyclist killed after wreck involving LCSO patrol car in Estero

One person was killed Saturday night in a crash involving a Lee County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Estero Parkway, according to the FHP.

The marked patrol car was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 approaching the intersection, State troopers said. A bicyclist —later identified as Steven A. Mammarella, 29, of Fort Myers— was crossing U.S. 41 when he entered the path of the patrol car.

The patrol car then hit the left side of Mammarella’s bicycle, State troopers said.

Mammarella was later pronounced dead at Gulf Coast Medical Center, according to State troopers. The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses said they saw an unknown white van with sparks coming from the bottom of the van traveling southbound after the initial crash. It’s unclear if the van hit the bicyclist or debris.

Anyone with information should call the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.

Writer: Rachel Ravina