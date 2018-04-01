Ballet studio left with minor damages in fire Sunday morning

“I instantly got up and I came to see it because this is like my second home. I was so worried about it,” said Gulfshore Ballet student Taylor Lowe.

An early morning fire Sunday scorched part of a warehouse in south Fort Myers, and left a big mess for investigators to comb through.

“We just don’t know. We have no idea why this happened,” said ballet instructor Iliana Lopez.

The fire burned through the back end of Gulfshore Ballet, and the only mess left behind inside the dance studio was a puddle of water.

“We consider ourselves very very lucky. There was a serious fire behind us and we are just so blessed to see the studio and there’s really very little damage, even though we see a little water inside one of the studios and maybe a little bit of burning inside the other one,” Lopez said.

For ballet students like Lowe, dancing in a room that may smell a little smokey won’t stop their big recital coming up.

“I think it will be a little bit of a change to the smell, but I think we’ll still be good,” she said.

“The kids might feel a little bit because of the movement. You’re breathing hard and maybe we’ll still have some smell going for a few days. It’s just so important we can keep training all these days because we have that performance coming up,” Lopez added.

No one was inside during the fire. The Lee County Arson Task Force, along with Lee County deputies are investigating the cause of this suspicious fire.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown