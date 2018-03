Mostly cloudy, isolated rain for Saturday

There will be a high of 82 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky and isolated rain for Saturday, WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch said.

“We will have a few rain showers, but it is not going to be a washout,” Maloch said. “Not everyone will see rain in Southwest Florida.”

There will be a small rain chance for Easter Sunday due to a stationary boundary ovehead, Maloch said.

View an hourly forecast here.