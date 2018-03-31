Fire scorches Bonita Springs home

Crews extinguished a fire early Saturday morning that scorched a home on Valois Drive, according to the Bonita Spring Fire Department.

The fire began just before 6 a.m. and fully engulfed a home on the 27000 block of Valois Drive, fire officials said.

The home, which was up for sale, was unoccupied at the the time of the fire and no one was injured, fire officials said. The flames were quickly extinguished.

