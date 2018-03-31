FORT MYERS

FGCU’s Johnson announces decision to declare for NBA draft

One FGCU basketball player made a big move over the weekend, to declare for this year’s NBA draft.

Junior guard Zach Johnson tweeted his decision, and his intent to not hire an agent, which would allow him to maintain his college eligibility and return to the court next season. Good news for Eagles fans!

Johnson will likely gain valuable feedback through the process.

Johnson follows in the footsteps of his teammate and ASUN Player of the Year Brandon Goodwin, who entered the draft before returning to FGCU for a strong senior season that would include leading the Eagles in scoring.

Reporter:Melinda Lee
Writer:Erica Brown
