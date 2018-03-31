Detours start Monday for Cape Coral streetscape project

A new traffic pattern is coming to the streets of Cape Coral, and it’s in an area where many have already raised concerns about construction work.

Beginning Monday, the area around the intersection of SE 47th Terrace and SE 8th Court will close at 5:30 in the morning.

Business owners say construction associated with the project is making it difficult for some of their customers to find parking.

One business owner said he’s had customers who assume his business is closed because of all the barricades.

But others are optimistic about the project, saying they’re willing to take a brief hit to their profit margin in the interest of a more beautiful street, as long as the city stays on schedule.

“So we’re looking at probably two months total of work,” said Steven Palmer, owner of Breakroom Sports Cards and Autographs. “If it starts floating into three months, that’s affecting my business and I have to come out of pocket still to pay the same amount of rent when this is going on. It’s a little controversial, but as long as they stick to the deadline, I’m fine.”

The city says the intersection where the project will take place could be closed for two weeks. Businesses there will be open throughout construction.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown