Bonita Springs fire burns house to the ground

A Bonita Springs home was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning, and police are trying to piece together how it happened.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. Saturday off Valois Drive, not far from I-75. Firefighters arriving on scene found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Luckily, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. But people living nearby say they were shocked to see the damage done to their own homes from the intense flames.

Right now, investigators are calling this fire suspicious and are working to figure out who or what started the blaze.

“They did their investigation. As far as I know, it’s still undetermined until they do their report. Once their report is given, then they give a cause,” said Jason Brod, Battalion Chief with Bonita Springs Fire Department.

WINK News reached out to the homeowner of the property, and he thinks someone may have started the fire intentionally.

We will update this story as soon as the official report is released.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown