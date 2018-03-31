Bikers, Easter bunny to surprise children at Fort Myers hospital

Hundreds of bikers will bring Easter cheer to children Saturday morning at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Registration for the 15th Annual Bunny Toy Run takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Six Bends Harley-Davidson on 9501 Thunder Road in Fort Myers.

Kickstands will go up at 11 a.m. when all bikers head over to the hospital to surprise the children with the Easter Bunny and gifts.

Participants are asked to bring unwrapped gifts such as action figures, barbies, craft supplies, gift cards. Stuffed animals will not be accepted.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Katherine Viloria