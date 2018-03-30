Naples firefighter accused of filming woman in bathroom

A Naples firefighter was accused of video voyeurism, officials say.

David Larochelle is accused of placing a tool—resembling a USB device—containing a hidden camera in the bathroom of his residence, according to his arrest report. A woman, who runs a business out of his residence, was recorded inside the bathroom by the device, authorities say.

While she was in the bathroom on one occasion, the woman noticed the device and inspected it, finding a hidden camera lens. She removed it and turned it over to authorities.

Larochelle’s neighbors say they could not have expected it.

50-year-old Larochelle has been with the City of Naples Fire Department for more than two decades.

“I just don’t view him as someone who would be a criminal,” said neighbor Eric Cioffi.

Cioffi lives nearby and says he’s interacted with Larochelle before. In fact, he says Larochelle played a key part in maintaining the neighborhood’s safety back in September.

“Before Irma he took an active role in making sure neighbors were OK, asking about our plans, helping with shutters, telling everyone to get out of town because it could be serious,” Cioffi said.

And he isn’t the only one surprised by the charges. Melanie Nugent, another neighbor, says this isn’t the type of behavior you’d expect from a firefighter.

“Because he is a community servant and someone who is supposed to be trustworthy and you can go to if you need help of some sort,” Nugent said.

The fire chief says they relieved Larochelle from his duties as soon as they learned of his arrest. He’s on paid leave and then will go to unpaid leave until the court process is complete.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown