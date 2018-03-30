Police search for missing Cape Coral girl Friday

The Cape Coral Police Department issued a missing and endangered juvenile alert for a 16-year-old girl Friday morning.

The alert was issued around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning for Marie Thaina Jourdain. Marie was last seen leaving her home on NE 33rd Lane for school at 5:40 a.m. on March 29 and has not been heard from since.

Marie does not have a cell phone and does not drive a vehicle. Her latest clothing description is unknown, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral police at (230) 574-3223.