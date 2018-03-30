Greenway fire scorches 17,138 acres in Collier County

Fire crews worked to extinguish the Greenway fire Friday morning in the Picayune State Strand Forest, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire caused by lightning scorched 17,138 and was 70 percent as of 11 a.m., fire officials said.

The Greenway Fire showed little fire activity and if containment lines hold, fire officials should be able to increase containment this afternoon.

“Overall, the entire operation is looking good,” said Mike Weston, Center Manager for Caloosahatchee Forestry Center. “The burn out operation was a tremendous success and we appreciate the community’s cooperation.”

A front is expected Saturday that will turn winds out of the North, fire officials said. Crews are preparing for potential lightning fires associated with the front.

Residents are advised to prepare their homes in case of an emergency. Fire officials recommend the following:

Prepare 30 feet of defensible space around your home.

Clean dry and dead vegetation off the roof, out of the gutter, or from around the home.

Prepare and practice an evacuation plan.

For more information on wildfire prevention, click here.

Hendry County

‘West Boundary’ Fire

The West Boundary Fire caused by lightning in Hendry County has scorched 2,642 acres and was 90 percent contained as of 11 a.m. Friday, fire officials said.

Forecast Fire Danger Indices

Collier County had a moderate fire danger level Friday, according to the Florida Forest Service. Lee County was listed as a high fire danger level.

FIRE DANGER: Moderate to High for #LeeCounty #CollierCounty #HendryCounty With the slight decrease in fire danger, residents should use this time to prepare their homes for when, not if, a #wildfire comes through. #OnlyYou #BePrepared #SWFL pic.twitter.com/kdAnAStevm — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 30, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria