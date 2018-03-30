Getting answers about your Facebook data

Florida’s attorney general is one of many who want answers from Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook security.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s team sent a letter on Wednesday with a list of questions regarding the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

According to local tech expert Sean Books, who works at Area 51 PC, apps like Facebook are constantly tracking you with GPS, camera settings and even your text messages.

Eight likes on Facebook can be enough for Facebook to know your personality and cater the website page to your interests, he said.

MORE: Everything that’s going wrong for Facebook right now

While some users are opting out of Facebook, experts say that might not be enough.

“All in all, if you’re connected via modern technology with either a cell phone or even back with computer or laptops and you’re using hot spots you’re actually subjecting yourself to these basically data mining processes,” said Book.

If you are getting unsolicited emails, that is one sign your information is out there.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live from the Call for Action office to discuss your online security. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

