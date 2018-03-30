Detectives investigate Friday morning murder in Lehigh Acres

Detectives are investigating an alleged murder in Lehigh Acres Friday.

Neighbors say the neighborhood is normally peaceful and quiet, and the victim’s family says they’re heartbroken.

Family describe Angel Machado as a kindhearted hardworking individual who didn’t deserve to die so soon.

And neighbors say they’re shocked to heart that someone took his life.

“I’m sorry to see what happened to the young guy, whatever happened,” said neighbor James Bataille.

Deputies responded to the 30-year-old’s Lehigh Acres home off 7th Street West around 1 a.m. Friday.

One neighbor said they heard what sounded like a gunshot. Investigators stayed on scene late into the night.

“It’s been a very quiet neighborhood until now, so yes…it is shocking,” Bataille said.

Bataille has lived next door to Machado for seven years and says he’s worried because there are a lot of kids in the area.

“I’m surprised, and I was not expecting for my neighborhood where I live out in Lehigh, where my kids pretty much live, to be like this,” he said.

Bataille says he hopes there will be justice for Machado’s killer.

“I’ve been living in Lehigh and I really like it and I hope the crime will go down,” Bataille said.

Lee deputies say they believe this is an isolated incident. Right now, it is unclear if any arrests have been made or if authorities are looking for a suspect.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Erica Brown