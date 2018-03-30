Call logs show 7-hour gap before police alerted to Cape murder-suicide scene

A newly released call shows there was a seven-hour gap between when a man violated a no-contact order to when deputies responded to the scene.

Jason W. McGuire, 47, was wearing an ankle monitor when he was accused of fatally shooting his 50-year-old wife Madonna Pierce-McGuire on Dec. 9, 2017, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. He later turned the gun on himself.

After Madonna’s death, the 20th Judicial Circuit Court canceled a contract with Bracelet United Services, accusing the company of failing to notify the court when Jason entered into an exclusionary zone.

But a newly released call shows it took hours before supervisor Cavanaugh with the 20th Judicial Circuit Court notified a dispatcher with the Cape Coral Police Department of the alert that could’ve saved Madonna’s life.

“We got an alert last night from a GPS guy in your community. He wasn’t supposed to be at that residence, and allegedly he was around 2:05 this morning,” Cavanaugh said during a call with the police department.

The police department received that call from the court at 9:03 a.m. and arrived to the scene at 9:13 a.m. to find the couple dead in the home.

The first name of supervisor Cavanaugh remains unclear at this time.

A week before the murder, Madonna had called police warning her husband had followed her after work and attacked her with a hammer.

An attorney for Madonna’s daughter released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“We see a tragedy of errors involving persons or entities that were supposed to protect Madonna.”

The 20th Judicial Circuit Court said they could not make a comment on the matter as the court is closed for the Easter holiday.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Katherine Viloria