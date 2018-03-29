Vice President Mike Pence to arrive in SWFL today

Vice President Pence will be coming Thursday to visit Sanibel Island, according to the National Business Aviation Administration.

The “temporary flight restrictions” will span across three nautical miles in Lee County from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Pilots will be prohibited from flying during this time.

Pence will be in Fort Myers and Sanibel Island from March 29 to April 6, according to the National Business Aviation Administration.

Pence is visiting for Easter weekend and staying for a week-long spring vacation. He was in the area around the same time in spring 2017.

Count on WINK News for more information about traffic conditions when Pence arrives in town.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Kim Powell

Writer: Rachel Ravina