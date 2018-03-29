National Vietnam War Veterans Day honors vets in Charlotte County

Veterans who served during the Vietnam War were paid tribute Thursday during a ceremonial pinning at Solaris Healthcare.

There were 37 veterans and six surviving spouses recognized for their service during the event in Port Charlotte.

James Cornelius, a retired First Sergeant Amy Vietnam War Veteran, said he did not receive a warm welcome when he returned home.

“I got food thrown at me,” Cornelius said. “I got a lot of stuff thrown at me.”

Others, like Vietnam Brotherhood Delta Co. Commanding Officer James Snyder, said he had a similar experience after fighting what many deemed to be an unpopular war.

“The anti-war effort got into slamming not just the politics, they got to slamming the who were returning,” Snyder said. “They called us baby-killers and all that.”

Both said they’re lucky to have made it home when so many others did not. They added they were appreciative of the ceremony and those who showed up to support veterans.

