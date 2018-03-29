Lucky’s Market opening location in Cape Coral

A new grocery store is coming to Cape Coral.

Many say they’re excited to see a store that offers organic and fresh foods, but others are worried about the already-congested intersection where it will be located.

Lucky’s Market is moving into an empty lot in the area of Veterans and Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral. It’s in organic food store offering similar options as a Whole Foods.

The 3,100 square foot market will be the second of its kind in Southwest Florida, and the idea of organic and fresh foods excite many who live nearby.

“For our family it’s very healthy. We do it all the time. But we shop in Naples and that’s a far drive,” said Cape Coral resident Ileana Stuart.

“It would be better (than) to have just Publix and Walmart in Cape Coral. Having another competitor would be nice—some variety,” added resident Jonathan Stuart.

But other neighbors worry about additional traffic clogging up the already-busy intersection.

“Wait to build until after season,” said resident Jaime Martindale. “Wait for the traffic to go down. It’s going to make traffic get worse to have construction go on during that time.”

But one thing that might set Lucky’s Market apart from others—you can drink while you shop.

The project is moving forward very quickly. The site’s previous buildings—including a fire station—were demolished last month.

A neighbor says he was told the store will be open next year.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown