Former Cape Coral mayor speaks out after FDLE investigation

For the first time, former Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki spoke in detail about an investigation into her office.

Sawicki was at the center of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation in the summer of 2017 in regards to an ethics complaint.

Earlier this month, an ethics commission in Tallahassee found no probable cause to believe Sawicki violated any state statues.

The State Attorney’s Office cited a lack of evidence in the case Wednesday and will not pursue a criminal case against Sawicki.

“It’s not easy sitting back and watching your reputation be trashed,” Sawicki said.

The investigation stemmed from an ethics complaint filed in August 2016 by former councilman Richard Leon claiming Sawicki took gifts from a city vendor — including a $3,500 diamond ring and a lease for a $47,000 Audi.

The gifts came from Brian Rist, president and CEO of the parent company of Storm Smart Industries, which has sponsored the city’s Red, White, and Boom event on the Fourth of July. The gifts came while Rist and Sawicki were romantically involved.

“He [investigators] asked me about the gifts and did I live with the person I was receiving them from, did he ever get anything for it? Which were, ‘Yes we did live together. No he didn’t get anything from it,” Sawicki said.

An investigation summary from the FDLE sent to WINK News said, “While there are inconsistencies in Mayor Sawicki’s and Brian Rist’s statements provided to the Commission on Ethics and the Case Agent, there is no conclusive proof of any corrupt intent on the part of Mayor Sawicki or Brian Rist.”

“Well relieved, obviously, I’m glad that it’s over. This was the last piece that was kind of hanging out there,” Sawicki said.

When asked if she would be filing a lawsuit, Sawicki responded,”I have an attorney that I’m speaking with as far as what we can do and what we can’t.”

WINK News reached out to former councilman Richard Leon for comment, but he has yet to respond.

