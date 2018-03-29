Fire crews work to contain Greenway fire

Fire crews are still working to contain the Greenway fire in Collier County on Thursday.

In a week, the fire burned more than 25 square miles – about half the size of the City of Fort Myers.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live at the fire lines to talk with firefighters about containment efforts. Watch the full segment above.

‘Greenway’ fire

The Greenway fire has burned 16,876 acres and is 70 percent contained as of 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday according to the Greater Naples Fire Chief.

Updated map pic.twitter.com/tglu10ZJvI — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) March 28, 2018

Fire danger risk is still “high” in Collier County on Thursday.

FIRE RISK: “HIGH” fire danger level for Collier County today 03.29.18. – Outdoor burning activities should be kept to a minimum. pic.twitter.com/PBbDnUG953 — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) March 29, 2018

Hendry County

‘West Boundary’ fire

This fire has charred 2,800 acres and is 80 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.

MORE: Firefighters watch hotspots, work to contain Greenway fire

Stay prepared SWFL

The Florida Forest Service has not issued any mandatory evacuations, but officials stress being prepared in the event they need to leave their homes.

COLLIER COUNTY RESIDENTS: There are no evacuations at this time. Heightened awareness is key, should the threat arrive for road closures and evacuations. Have a plan, gather important documents and medications, plan for any pets or livestock. #GreenwayFire pic.twitter.com/Q5y2MSagvg — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 27, 2018

WINK News anchor Lois Thome goes over the 5 P’s of an evacuation:

WINK News Fire Watch FIRE WATCH: Brush fires continue to spread across SWFL, so don't forget the 5 P's of an evacuation. For the latest updates on brush fires click here: http://bit.ly/2uoqCDh Posted by WINK News on Tuesday, March 27, 2018