Fire burned recycling plant on Pine Island overnight

Fire crews extinguished flames at a recycling plant on Betsy Parkway overnight according to the Matlacha and Pine Island Fire Department.

Authorities recieved a call at approximately midnight regarding a building fire. The fire was threatening a nearby structure when crews arrived, fire authorities said.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation. Count on WINK News to bring you more details as they emerge.

Writer: Emily Luft