FBI informant arrested after incriminating himself while wearing wire

A man wanted for attempted murder was found hiding out in Cape Coral.

Chester Robinson helped the FBI make a dramatic arrest that stopped a plan to kill two armored truck guards and steal nearly $4 million on the East coast. But in the process, he incriminated himself.

Investigators traced the car Robinson used in a violent crime to a Cape Coral home where they say his girlfriend lived.

“I thought this was a pretty good neighborhood until now,” said Cape Coral resident Virginia Armstrong.

And now, Armstrong is keeping a closer ear to the ground.

“You don’t know who’s on the other side of the fence,” she said.

She lives just two houses down from the apartment building where officials say Robinson was staying, right off Country Club Boulevard.

Her neighbor—30-year-old Robinson—is now behind bars, almost a month after investigators say he perpetrated some violent crimes.

“It’s scary, it really is. I don’t wanna go out walking nowhere,” Armstrong said.

Robinson was hiding in plain sight. He had been working with the FBI for months as an informant on a large-scale bank heist of more than $4 million.

So how’d authorities connect the pieces?

Robinson’s wire picked up a conversation he didn’t mean for them to hear. His accused accomplice was heard saying, “I just went out there and robbed with you, and you shot that *** in front of me. You can’t get away.”

Neighbors like Armstrong were shocked to hear the car used in a violent robbery was found sitting two doors down, where deputies escorted Robinson to jail.

His Palm Beach arrest report says Robinson is a 10-time convicted felon with multiple violent arrests.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Erica Brown