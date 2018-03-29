Dunbar Easter Parade to cause road closures Sunday; step off at 3 p.m.

Fort Myers residents will celebrate Easter at the 74th Annual Parade at 3 p.m. on April 1.

The Fort Myers Police Department will close the following roads beginning at 2:15 p.m. for the parade:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from Ford Street to Evans Avenue

Cranford Avenue from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Edison Avenue

Edison Avenue from Evans Avenue to Ford Street

Ford Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Edison Avenue

Those who wish to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive prior to 2:30 p.m. and find legal parking that does not disrupt the parade route.

Anyone that is not attending the parade should seek an alternate route of travel to avoid an unnecessary delays. The parade will start at 3 p.m.

