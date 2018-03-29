‘It’s very disturbing’: Several car break-ins reported in Bonita neighborhood

Several cars were reported being broken into this week along Sandy Hollow Lane, off Old 41 Road and Terry Street, according to resident Brenda Crawford.

She said she received an email Thursday morning from a neighbor whose said he noticed his own car had been been broken into, along with others.

“It’s very disturbing to hear this happened…this is our sleepy little neighborhood,” Crawford said.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 10000 block of Sandy Hollow Lane in reference to a previous vehicle burglary. A victim said it happened between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday where an unidentified suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and committed theft.

A carton of 305 cigarettes were removed from the passenger compartment, as well as items totaling $50, according to the victim.

Crawford said she suspects kids could be the culprits of these alleged car burglaries.

“They took a lot of silly things, like cigarettes and crap like that so we think they’re kids,” she said.

Crawford said she lives in a usually quiet neighborhood, but will be judicious in keeping her car doors locked at all times.

“It’s a great neighborhood,” Crawford said. “We knew we wanted to be in a gated community, we see kids and dogs all year long.”

Crawford said she hopes security footage from nearby homes will help deputies in their search for those accused of being responsible.

The circumstances leading up to the alleged car burglaries are unclear.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Rachel Ravina