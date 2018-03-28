U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks as his wife Karen Pence listens during a dinner with soldiers and family members after Easter Sunday church services at a military base in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 16, 2017. Pence arrived in South Korea on Sunday to begin a 10-day trip to Asia that comes amid turmoil on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea's threats to advance its nuclear and defense capabilities, and just after a failed missile launch by the North. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
FORT MYERS

VP Mike Pence to visit SWFL

Published: March 28, 2018 5:04 PM EDT

Vice President Pence will be coming Thursday to visit Sanibel Island, according to the National Business Aviation Administration.

The “temporary flight restrictions” will span across three nautical miles in Lee County from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Pilots will be prohibited from flying during this time.

Pence will be in Fort Myers and Sanibel Island from March 29 to April 6, according to the National Business Aviation Administration.

It’s unclear what the vice president will do during his stay in Southwest Florida, but he was in the area around the same time in spring 2017.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
