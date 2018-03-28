Suspects sought in Fort Myers bank robbery

A robbery took place Wednesday morning at a bank on Colonial Center Drive, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The robbery took place around 10:35 a.m. at the BB&T branch on 8930 Colonial Center Drive, police said.

Witnesses said two armed men wearing masks and bright yellow traffic vests demanded money from the bank teller, police said. The suspects took the money, ran out of the bank and jumped into a waiting black or dark green SUV, which drove off in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the robbery and the suspects remain at large, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 239-321-7700 or leave an anonymous tip online.

Tips can also be submitted to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Writer: Katherine Viloria