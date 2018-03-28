Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday

There will be a high of 84 degrees with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

There will also be an elevated fire risk in Southwest Florida.

FIRE DANGER: Elevated across SW Florida Wednesday. Wind the biggest dynamic. Breezy at times from the NE, then SE at 10-15 mph, gusting 20 – 25 mph. Fire risk ranges from Moderate – Very High, especially in Lee & Charlotte counties. Be alert! #swfl pic.twitter.com/XGiHOZmx3n — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) March 28, 2018

