Naples man accused of drowning five ducklings in his pool

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a man accused of drowning five ducklings in his pool.

Witness Rita Krill said she woke up Tuesday morning to the sound of screeching cries for help as her neighbor used a pool skimmer to drown a family of ducklings one-by-one.

Krill confronted the man and said his response sent chills down her spine.

“He looked me right in the eye and said, ‘I killed them, I don’t need any pets.’ I just ran in the house and said, ‘I’m calling the police,'” Krill said. “It was just heartbreaking.”

FWC is actively investigating the accusations to determine what kind of crime was committed.

The incident concerned some nearby residents like Mike Mahoney.

“You’ve gotta keep an eye on these people, with the whole mental health issue out there, if this guy’s killing ducks, what’s the next thing he’s gonna do?” Mahoney said.

Krill hopes investigators will hold her neighbor accountable for the death of the five ducklings.

“I hope he gets the extent of the law, the full extent of the law,” Krill said.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Katherine Viloria