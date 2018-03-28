Lehigh Acres man accused of making terrorist threat to Alabama school

A 19-year-old man was accused of making terrorist threats to an out-of-state school, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Brett Kessler, of Lehigh Acres, was arrested Tuesday at a restaurant on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers, deputies said. A warrant for his arrest was issued out of DeKalb County in Northeast Alabama.

Kessler was accused of making threats to conduct a school shooting at school in Fort Payne, Alabama, deputies said.

“We take every threat seriously,” said Eric W. Sporre, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Tampa Division. “The FBI Tampa Field Office continues to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in assessing any and all threats.”

Lee County Sheriff's Office Press Release: LCSO, FBI Make Arrest Following Threat to Alabama SchoolIn unison with the… Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Writer: Katherine Viloria