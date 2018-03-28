Judge tosses involuntary manslaughter charges in Penn State frat death

A judge has thrown out involuntary manslaughter and some of the other most serious remaining charges against 11 of the former Penn State fraternity members arrested in a pledge’s hazing-related death last year.

It’s the second major blow to the prosecution’s case.

District Judge Allen Sinclair on Wednesday threw out nearly 300 new or refiled counts but allowed some alcohol and hazing-related charges to stand. Felony counts that carry the lengthiest prison sentences were tossed at a prior hearing.

All 11 former members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter face additional charges that were previously allowed to stand.

Prosecutors are still reviewing the cases of 15 other frat members charged in the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza suffered fatal head and abdominal injuries the night of an alcohol-fueled pledge bid acceptance ceremony at the fraternity house.

Author: Mark Scolforo, AP