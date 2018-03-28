FORT MYERS

Firefighters watch hotspots, work to contain Greenway fire

Published: March 28, 2018
Updated: March 28, 2018

Fire crews continue to monitor hotspots after containing the Shamrock Drive fire in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

Lee County

‘Shamrock Drive’ fire

One house burned in the brush fire that was caused by downed power line, according to fire officials. The fire was contained at 20 acres around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Collier County

‘Greenway’ fire

The Greenway fire has burned 16,794 acres and is 50 percent contained as of 9:10 a.m. according to the Greater Naples Fire Chief.

The following roads are closed due to smoke in the area, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Eastbound Sabal Palm Road at Brandy Lane
  • Everglades Boulevard South to 52nd Avenue Southeast

Hendry County

‘West Boundary’ fire

This fire has charred 2,800 acres and is 80 percent contained as of 8:00 p.m., according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.

Today’s fire danger:

Stay prepared SWFL

The Florida Forest Service has not issued any mandatory evacuations, but officials stress being prepared in the event they need to leave their homes.

WINK News Fire Watch

Reporter:Jessica Alpern
Writer:Emily Luft
