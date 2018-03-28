Firefighters watch hotspots, work to contain Greenway fire

Fire crews continue to monitor hotspots after containing the Shamrock Drive fire in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

Lee County

‘Shamrock Drive’ fire

One house burned in the brush fire that was caused by downed power line, according to fire officials. The fire was contained at 20 acres around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Collier County

‘Greenway’ fire

The Greenway fire has burned 16,794 acres and is 50 percent contained as of 9:10 a.m. according to the Greater Naples Fire Chief.

The following roads are closed due to smoke in the area, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office:

Eastbound Sabal Palm Road at Brandy Lane

Everglades Boulevard South to 52nd Avenue Southeast

Hendry County

‘West Boundary’ fire

This fire has charred 2,800 acres and is 80 percent contained as of 8:00 p.m., according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.

Today’s fire danger:

FIRE DANGER: Elevated across SW Florida Wednesday. Wind the biggest dynamic. Breezy at times from the NE, then SE at 10-15 mph, gusting 20 – 25 mph. Fire risk ranges from Moderate – Very High, especially in Lee & Charlotte counties. Be alert! #swfl pic.twitter.com/XGiHOZmx3n — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) March 28, 2018

Stay prepared SWFL

The Florida Forest Service has not issued any mandatory evacuations, but officials stress being prepared in the event they need to leave their homes.

COLLIER COUNTY RESIDENTS: There are no evacuations at this time. Heightened awareness is key, should the threat arrive for road closures and evacuations. Have a plan, gather important documents and medications, plan for any pets or livestock. #GreenwayFire pic.twitter.com/Q5y2MSagvg — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 27, 2018

WINK News anchor Lois Thome goes over the 5 P’s of evacuation:

WINK News Fire Watch FIRE WATCH: Brush fires continue to spread across SWFL, so don't forget the 5 P's of an evacuation. For the latest updates on brush fires click here: http://bit.ly/2uoqCDh Posted by WINK News on Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft