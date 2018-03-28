Construction project creates driveway concerns for homeowners on Estero Blvd.

A controversial construction project along Estero Boulevard is leaving some residents searching for a way out.

Crews are ripping out sidewalks, driveways and digging holes from Lovers Lane to Albatross Street to install water lines as part of the Estero Boulevard Project.

Many residents said the construction began a few weeks ago without warning.

“Well, it’s kinda inconvenient sometimes. A couple weeks ago, the water was off for like 20 minutes and you didn’t know it was going off,” Fort Myers Beach resident Barry Hart said. “A little notification would be nice.”

Homeowners have to wait to get in and out of their home while crews are forced to stop working and place a shared temporary plate to drive over the ditch.

Project leaders admit they’re not notifying homeowners before digging up driveways, but said they understand the inconvenience and are trying to limit the impact.

“You just gotta look at the end game here. Naturally, it’s gonna be inconvenient but that’s part of getting improvement,” Hart said.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria