Collier announces plan to ease Pine Ridge Rd traffic

Recent transportation studies show that one of the main corridors on Pine Ridge Road isn’t doing it’s job of handling traffic, so Collier County has some ideas on how to change that.

“We were trying to get out and we probably went through five or six light changes before we were able to get on this street,” said Naples resident Walter Koertge.

Collier County has announced its plans on the innovative improvements coming at three major intersections along Pine Ridge Road.

At Pine Ridge Road and Livingston Road, there will be a continuous flow intersection. So, drivers turning left won’t have to wait for a light to turn.

At Pine Ridge Road and Whippoorwill Road, drivers won’t be able to turn left anymore. Now, drivers have to take a right and U-turn.

At Pine Ridge Road and I-75, there will be a divergent diamond, the purpose of this model is to ease traffic.

“You save lives, and if you can get the traffic flowing good it prevents accidents and keeps people safer,” said driver Vito Benigno.

All three projects will cost $20 million to complete.

Collier County doesn’t have a timeline of when the project will officially begin, or how long it will last.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Emily Ford