Clewiston man found guilty of murdering cab driver in 2015

A 48-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a taxi cab driver, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Joe McCray, of Clewiston, was convicted of manslaughter with a firearm and robbery with a firearm causing death, the State Attorney’s Office. He faces up to life in prison at his sentencing on May 4.

Two women hired Mohammed Ansari, 52, to drive them from the Miccosukee Indian Reservation in Miami to Okeechobee, the State Attorney’s Office said. The women claimed they did not have enough money to pay for the $600 cab fare, so they called McCray and asked him to meet up with them in Clewiston.

Ansari drove both women to a parking lot in Clewiston where they met with McCray, the State Attorney’s Office said. McCray was then accused robbing Ansari at gunpoint.

McCray reportedly shot Ansari in the leg after he resisted, and stole $16 in cash from him, the State Attorney’s Office said. McCray then drove the women back to Miami, and later purchased beer at a convenience store with the stolen money.

Ansari was found injured in the parking lot and later succumbed to his injuries, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria