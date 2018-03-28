Cape high school boat program provides knowledge, skills

A new class is providing students with skills to help learn about boats and potential job opportunities.

Beth Gedde, the assistant principal at Mariner High School, said the students are improving and finding tools to succeed through the first year of the Marniner Outboard Program.

“I’ve seen it come from when they were just learning academically to actually taking what they learned to apply that to actually fixing parts on engines,” Gedde said.

The course focuses on boat engines, but students also have opportunities to repair body damage.

Dalton Russo, a freshman in the Marine Outboard Program, said these skills may be helpful in the future.

“I do think it will benefit me a lot later in the future and with the knowledge that I will have in the Coast Guard, I feel like I will do really well,” Russo said.

Southwest Florida residents can also benefit from this program by calling Mariner High School at 239-772-3324. Participants will pay for parts and a small environmental fee.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina