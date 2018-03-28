5 arrested in Lee County after immigration raid

Five people were arrested in Lee County as part of an immigration raid spanning Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

There were 271 illegal immigrants arrested in the raid, according a statement from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The people targeted were those who violated immigration or a possible danger to the public.

The raid took place from March 18 to March 22, and people were arrested from 23 counties in Florida.

Marc J. Moore, the field office director for the ERO Miami Field Office, provided a statement on the numerous arrests.

“ICE continues our commitment to making our communities safer by removing threats to our public safety,” Moore said. “Communities across Florida and Puerto Rico are safer today because of the hard work of the men and women of ERO.”

Writer: Rachel Ravina