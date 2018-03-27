Wildfires merge, firefighters face windy conditions Tuesday

Firefighters continue to battle several wildfires in Collier and Hendry counties on Tuesday after two fires merged Monday evening.

Fire officials confirmed that the Greenway fire and the 116th Avenue SE fire merged around 3:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon. It will now be referred to as the Greenway fire.

Collier County

‘Greenway’ fire

The Greenway fire has burned 16,794 acres and is 50 percent contained as of 9:10 a.m. according to the Greater Naples Fire Chief.

#GreenwayFire wildland firefighters will be working through the night to reinforce containment lines on the West side and establish additional lines. Winds are projected to be out of the East, pushing the fire to the West. Spot fires are the greatest concern. No updated acreage. — Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 27, 2018

Hendry County

‘West Boundary’ fire

This fire has charred 2,200 acres and is 50 percent contained, according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.

Fire danger could reach very high risk levels on Tuesday, largely due to dry soil and gusting winds up to 35 mph, according to WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft