“Tip-a-cop” event supports Special Olympics

Today, you have a chance to support a great cause while eating out. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is holding a “Tip-a-cop” event to raise money for the Special Olympics. Deputies will be working at Longhorn Steakhouse on South Tamiami Trail from 11 am to 8pm. All the tips will go to support the Special Olympics.

