Structures threatened as fire burns on Briarcliff Lane in south Fort Myers
Crews are working to extinguish the flames of the “Broken Arrow” fire Tuesday on Briarcliff Lane that has endangered several structures, according to the Florida Forest Service.
Children who live near the brush fire are being taken to Rayma C. Page Elementary School on 17000 S. Tamiami Trail, according to the Lee County School District.
Parents need a photo ID to pick up their kids coming from the following schools:
- Bonita Springs Middle Center for the Arts
- Cypress Lake Middle
- Fort Myers Middle Academy
- Lexington Middle
- Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle
- Three Oaks Middle
The 20-acre fire began burning around 3:27 p.m. on the 16000 block of Briarcliff Lane.
#BrokenArrowFire #LeeCounty 20 acres, multiple structures threatened, 2 additional dozers en route. @SanCarlosParkFD and @SouthTrailFD are assisting with structure defense. #FLFire #Flwildfire #wildfire pic.twitter.com/GnALt0b8zz
— Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 27, 2018
@FFS_cafc en route to #wildfire with 2 dozers, a supervisor, and super huey helicopter, located at 16021 Briarcliff Lane #LeeCounty #SWFL #wildfire #Flfires #Flwildfire
— Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 27, 2018
Amy Bollen, of South Trail Fire said the fire is going to be difficult to extinguish. There will be a multiple-agency effort.
“I’ve heard of one or two (homes evacuated) for sure,” Bollen said.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
Count on WINK News for more details as information becomes available.