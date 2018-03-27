Structures threatened as fire burns on Briarcliff Lane in south Fort Myers

Crews are working to extinguish the flames of the “Broken Arrow” fire Tuesday on Briarcliff Lane that has endangered several structures, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Children who live near the brush fire are being taken to Rayma C. Page Elementary School on 17000 S. Tamiami Trail, according to the Lee County School District.

Parents need a photo ID to pick up their kids coming from the following schools:

Bonita Springs Middle Center for the Arts

Cypress Lake Middle

Fort Myers Middle Academy

Lexington Middle

Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle

Three Oaks Middle

The 20-acre fire began burning around 3:27 p.m. on the 16000 block of Briarcliff Lane.

Amy Bollen, of South Trail Fire said the fire is going to be difficult to extinguish. There will be a multiple-agency effort.

“I’ve heard of one or two (homes evacuated) for sure,” Bollen said.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

Count on WINK News for more details as information becomes available.