Redevelopment plans in the works for Bell Tower Shops

Bell Tower Shops will soon get a makeover as the shopping center announced redevelopment plans Tuesday.

Whitney Livingston, a vice president of Madison Marquette Real Estate Services, said she believes shopping is a personal and interactive experience.

“We firmly believe the only thing you can’t buy online these days, is experience, so our goal is to make sure the common areas are inviting places that you want to stay,” Livingston said.

Ron Brodeur, a tenant of Brodeur Carvell said he hopes the new renovation will bring customers and business to the shopping center.

“The big thing with this renovation is that I think it’s going to attract some national tenants, which I think has been the challenge,” Brodeur said.

The renovations are expected to include common areas for events, and shoppers like Natalie Simper, said she’s she’s looking forward to it.

“They did a facelift a few years ago and I thought it was a drastic improvement and it looked really nice, so I’d be excited to see how they are going to improve it even more,” Simper said.

Construction is expected to last until November.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina