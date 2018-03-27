North Fort Myers High School football coach resigns

The head football coach of North Fort Myers High School stepped down Tuesday due to health reasons, the Lee County School District said in a statement.

Ernest Graham said he was grateful for the opportunity to develop the football program over the last four years, but said he wants to spend time with his family.

“The head coaching position has made it challenging for me to meet my goal of being 100 (percent) involved in my kids’ academics and hobbies, as well as living a healthy life,” Graham said in a statement. “It is time for me to take care of myself and fully support their needs and dreams.”

Graham played professionally for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for eight seasons, according to the National Football League.

Principal Debbie Diggs expressed her thanks to Graham for his service to the school.

“Our love and support are with Coach Graham as he focuses on his health and family during this time of transition,” Diggs said in a statement.

Graham added he will look back fondly on his time mentoring his players.

“I am thankful for the young men that I have coached,” Graham said in a statement.

Writer: Rachel Ravina