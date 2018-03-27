Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Fort Myers despite temporary ban

A medical marijuana dispensary celebrated its grand opening Tuesday evening in Fort Myers despite a city-wide ban.

The dispensary called Curaleaf, located on Fowler Street and Colonial Boulevard, got approval to dispense medical marijuana from the City of Fort Myers before a temporary moratorium went into effect back in December.

Unlike other pharmacies, Curaleaf is the only business in the city licensed to dispense medical marijuana.

Dr. Clint Potter believes the new addition will be a valuable resource for his patients.

“The only thing that we’ve been able to offer these patients with chronic pain and chronic debilitating syndromes are these really, really toxic drugs,” Potter said.

Others like Southwest Florida resident Jim Banko, are skeptical about what Curaleaf is selling.

“There’s the key word ‘medical,’ now it’s just not marijuana. It’s ‘medical marijuana.’ There’s no such thing. It’s marijuana,” Banko said.

Advocates surmise the city is filling an important medical void.

“When it comes to a city setting a moratorium, a lot of times it’s a lack of education. A lack of knowledge of what it is that we’re doing and who we’re serving,” said Michael Costa, director of associate training at Curaleaf.

The city’s temporary moratorium for other marijuana dispensaries ends on July 1. It will be up to the city council to decide what happens from there.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Katherine Viloria