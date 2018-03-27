Electrical fire in Immokalee displaces 25

An electrical fire burned a two-story residential building early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to smoke coming from a building at 121 N. 6th Avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m. The fire was successfully put out at 4:00 a.m.

Damage was contained in that area. Smoke and water damage are present in the building’s first floor.

25 people were displaced and no injuries were reported, according to Immokalee Fire Control.

FIRE U/D: The fire was caused by an electrical issue in the void space between the 1st & 2nd floors. Fire damage was contained to that area, while smoke/water damage is present on the 1st floor. The rest of the structure was preserved. Thank you @NCFRPio for your assistance! pic.twitter.com/q4P7UzQlSD — Immokalee Fire (@ImmFire_PIO) March 27, 2018

Writer: Emily Luft