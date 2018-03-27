Immokalee, Fla.

Electrical fire in Immokalee displaces 25

Published: March 27, 2018 8:48 AM EDT

An electrical fire burned a two-story residential building early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to smoke coming from a building at 121 N. 6th Avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m. The fire was successfully put out at 4:00 a.m.

Damage was contained in that area. Smoke and water damage are present in the building’s first floor.

25 people were displaced and no injuries were reported, according to Immokalee Fire Control.

 

