Coast Guard search for overdue kayaker in the Everglades

The Coast Guard and the National Park Service are searching for a kayaker who was reported overdue Monday evening.

57-year-old James Matthew Soltis, a resident of Lockport, Illinois, went on a 10-day Everglades Wilderness Waterway kayaking trip, according to the Coast Guard.

Soltis left the Flamingo Visitor Center in Everglades National Park on March 15 and was expected to return on Sunday.

Soltis was reported overdue by his daughter Monday night to the Everglades National Park Rangers.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received a call at approximately 10 p.m., from the National Park Service requesting Coast Guard assistance. The watchstanders directed a helicopter crew and a first-light search. They will continue their search today.

If you have any information regarding Soltis or the case, please contact police or the Coast Guard.

Writer: Emily Luft