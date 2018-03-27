More than 100 firefighters battled two brush fires in Golden Gate Estates on Friday. (Efrain Hernandez)
PORT CHARLOTTE

Charlotte County implements burn ban amid drought, fire danger

Published: March 27, 2018 10:57 AM EDT
Updated: March 27, 2018 11:00 AM EDT

An emergency ordinance prohibiting outdoor burning and using fireworks and sparklers was passed Tuesday, Charlotte County commissioners said.

There will be no outdoor burning, which includes yard waste and recreational fires, but it does not impact attended barbecue, cooking equipment or burn permits issued by the Florida Forest Service, according to a county spokesperson.

The ordinance was authorized due to the county experiencing a severe drought and an increasing fire danger, according to a county spokesperson. The ban will remain in effect until the board terminates the local state of emergency and the threat of wildfires no longer exists.

